Australian fashion influencer Eli Moulton is on the mend after a frightening accident with a neck scarf that almost turned deadly.

The incident, which she shared with followers on Instagram, happened shortly after she left a fashion event in Glenelg, South Australia.

According to ENews, Eli Moulton joined the Glenelg BMW grand opening on August 11, where she stood out in an elegant black dress and coordinating neck scarf.

But what began as a glamorous night out ended in a shocking near-death experience.

"REMOVE your neck scarves before entering or operating any heavy machinery!" Eli warned her followers in an Instagram post on August 17. "Nearly decapitated myself getting the scarf tangled underneath the car on the way home."

The post included a video showing the moments leading up to the accident, along with close-ups of the injury—a deep red burn wrapping around her neck.

The clip began with lighthearted footage from the BMW event, with Eli captioning, "The dress that held me in a choke hold," followed by, "Literally," as she revealed the damage caused by the scarf.

South Australian influencer Eli Moulton ‘nearly decapitated’ in freak clothing accident https://t.co/VWS7rQW7sn — News Beep (@NewsBeepX) August 19, 2025

Eli Moulton Shares Near-Death Experience With Neck Scarf

According to her post, the long scarf got caught under a moving vehicle as she was either entering or exiting.

The force pulled tight around her neck, leaving her with painful burns and bruises. Eli did not go into detail about how the scarf got trapped, but the injury clearly shook her—and her fans.

"OMG you poor thing!!!! Bet that was bloody scary as hell," one follower commented. Another wrote, "She's a fighter. No scarf will break her."

Moulton stayed upbeat, despite the frightening event. In a follow-up Instagram Story, she showed her neck again, saying, "Not even the Paris filter can help me," and joked that she was heading to have the injury "medically dressed." She added, "My spirits are still high. Thriving and surviving."

Fans continued pouring in with support. "This could only happen to you El. But faarrrrkkkkk you are lucky it wasn't any worse," one user wrote.

The influencer's experience has sparked conversations about safety and fashion, particularly when operating vehicles.

Her hashtags—#fashionfail, #nearmiss, #neckscarf, and #safetyfirst—served as both a warning and a light-hearted nod to the seriousness of what happened, People said.

Eli Moulton says she's healing and grateful the accident wasn't fatal. The stylish scarf may have matched the dress, but as Eli learned, it's not worth risking your life for fashion.