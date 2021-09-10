The weekend is here! For many this week has meant back to school, back to work, back to life. With all of these back tos, there are many must-sees you may have missed. Here's an easy overview of the things you need to watch this weekend so that when you get back to your back tos on Monday, you have something to talk about!

Netflix's catfish-concept dating show is officially back for Season 3. The new season premiered on September 8th and promises to continue the blind dating, will-they-won't-the-look-like-what-they-say-they-look-like drama of the last season. You want to be up to date on this one.



2. Cinderella - Prime

For something to watch with the whole family (or by yourself, because you doesn't love a feel good princess musical) check out the new live action Cinderella on Amazon Prime starring singer Camila Cabello. This classic reimagination is sure to leave everyone singing.



3. The Voyerus - Prime

Prime's new show The Voyeurs promises to be a smash hit. The film brings you into a world that lives somewhere between Hitchcock's Rear Window and Freeform's Pretty Little Liars. The Voyeurs premieres tonight, Septmeber 10th. So, get to watching!

The Killing of Two Lovers is a must must must see. When David (Clayne Crawford) is told by his daughter that his wife is cheating on him, he reacts in powerful ways. This movie will keep you on the edge of your seats!

5. Wu-Tang: An American Saga: Season 2 Premiere - Hulu

Season 2 of Wu-Tang: An American Saga just premiered on Hulu. This fictionalized show depicts the creation of the Wu-Tang Clan from where they began. This show came out two days ago...so what are you waiting for! Go watch it!



If you want to set a very frightening tone for your weekend, check out the movie Malignant. This movie, which can be streamed on HBO Max, is about a woman's whose old imaginary friend may or may not be trying to kill her. This one is a fright fest. Maybe watch this and then watch Cinderella?



Is this movie from 2014? Yes. Which means if you haven't seen it yet, this is the weekend to GET ON IT! Beyond the Lights follows after a young singer is saved from her suicide attempt, what relationships and growth will follow? AND YOU CAN WATCH THIS MOVIE FOR FREE ON YOUTUBE! Yes, I promise. Right here! Incredible!

The Jesus Rolls is an incredible movie that will make your weekend even funnier. Considered a spinoff of The Big Lebowski, the film follows Jesus Quintana after his release from prison. This star studded cast featuring John Turturro, Bobby Canavale, Audrey Tautou, Pete Davidson, and more. Check it out on Crackle!



No movie list would be complete without an old classic or two. Released in 1987, La Bamba tells the story of Ritchie Valens's, a famous rock and roll artist, life. Do not finish this weekend without checking this movie out!



10. Candyman 1992 - Tubi

With the new Candyman coming out, you better make sure you've seen the first. Another scary movie that you may want to follow up with a comedy. You can also stream this movie on Tubi!

Those are the movies and shows that should take up this weekend! Here's the list again so you don't have to keep scrolling through!

The Circle Cinderella The Voyeurs Wu-Tang Clan: An American Saga Malignant Beyond the Lights The Jesus Rolls La Bamba Candyman 1992 The Killing of Two Lovers

Happy Watching!