The creator behind the HBO comedy series "Eastbound & Down," Ben Best, died on Sunday, September 12.

The Rough House Pictures announced his death through an Instagram post with a caption that read, "It's with heavy hearts we say goodbye to our good buddy Ben Best."

"We lost him the day before he would have turned 47. A hell of a friend and a creative force. He inspired us and made us laugh. Charming and hilarious. Gone way too soon. We love and miss you," the company also added along with a photo of the actor.

According to a report by Deadline, Rough House Pictures is known to be the one running the "Eastbound & Down" production along with Best's collaborators, Danny McBride, David Gordon Green, and Jody Hill.

His cause of death is not yet confirmed as writing, as the production company posted the announcement on their official Instagram page. He was 46.

Remembering Actor And Writer Ben Best

Best, McBride, and Hill had known each other before becoming stars as they met at the University of North Carolina School of the Arts, per The Sun.

Ben Best also became a part of the MTV Films' 2006 film, "The Foot Fist Way," directed by Hill, where McBride starred as a taekwondo instructor with an unhealthy obsession with Best. He appeared as McBride's fellow martial arts enthusiast in the movie.

The writer, later on, co-created and wrote numerous episodes for the 2009-2013 comedy show "Eastbound & Down" with McBride. The show lasted with four series and 29 episodes in total.

In the iconic show, Danny McBride became Kenny Powers, a past-his-prime pro baseball pitcher with a bad attitude and even worse behavior.

His character was forced to return to his hometown in North Carolina and became a high school gym teacher. At the same time, he plots his return to the big leagues.

Additionally, Best was also in the show and co-starred as Clegg, which was Powers' old party buddy.

The actor also had a lot of projects in his hands as he appeared in numerous shows. These included "Superbad," "What Happens in Vegas," "Observe and Report," and "Land of the Lost."

May his soul rest in peace.

