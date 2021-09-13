Disney Announces a Return to "Movie Theater First"

The pandemic has caused a major shift in the movie industry. Movies that would have premiered in the theaters were instead streamed directly to online providers. As the world has slowly started to reopen, this model has not been entirely eradicated. Many companies are attempting a hybrid model: releasing movies in select theaters and online streaming services. Disney, however, has just announced that all movies going forward will be released directly to theaters prior to being released on Disney+.

This optimistic move by Disney suggests a belief that movie theaters will remain open. The excitement of going to the theater to see a movie that you can't see anywhere else is finally coming back! We know that some may miss the convenience of having new Disney films streamed directly into their homes, but never fear. The company has set a short 45 day window between theater releases and Disney plus availability. Therefore, if going to the movie theater is still not your thing, you are just a few short weeks away from being able to see it from the comfort of your own home.

One such film that has been set for a theatrical release is the Bob's Burgers Movie, set to open in theaters in 2022. This movie was announced a while ago, but several delays kept them from setting a premiere date. This long anticipated movie's set release date about a very normal family helps us all feel like normal might just be close.

So get ready to get back to the theaters and see Disney in theaters once again.