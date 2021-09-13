Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith Possibly Selling Westbrook, Inc. 

The same team that purchased Reese Witherspoon's production company Hello Sunshine back in August 2021 are in talks with Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith about acquiring their production company Westbrook Inc. As discussed in this article from The Hollywood Reporter, this sale would be the second major purchase for the pair, Kevin Mayer and Tom Staggs, taking another step closer on their path to media giant hood. 

(Photo : (Photo by Taylor Hill/Getty Images))
LAS VEGAS, NV - NOVEMBER 19: Jada Pinkett and Will Smith pose in the press room during the 16th Annual Latin GRAMMY Awards at the MGM Grand Arena on November 19, 2015 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Westbrook Inc. is a multimedia conglomerate. Opening back in 2019, this relatively new company wasted no time becoming profitable. They have worked on marketing for Aladdin and produced The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air Reunion. The widespread reach and cost-effective without compensating quality mentality of the company have quickly made it an asset many would pay to acquire. 

(Photo : (Photo by Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images))
MADRID, SPAIN - JANUARY 13: Actor Will Smith attends "Seven Pounds" photocall at Teatro Real on January 13, 2009 in Madrid, Spain.

Which brings the attention back to Kevin Mayer and Tom Staggs, who seem to be collecting valuable, unique production companies. The two are financially backed by Blackstone, a successful private equity firm. With the finances to back them, we are seeing the early steps of these two collecting the bricks to build a multimedia empire.

(Photo : (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic))
WESTWOOD, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 20: Jada Pinkett Smith attends the LA Premiere of Lionsgate's "Angel Has Fallen" at Regency Village Theatre on August 20, 2019 in Westwood, California.
