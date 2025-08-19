Wendy Williams is pushing back against claims about her health, saying she feels sharp, social, and ready to get back to the life she once knew.

The former talk show host, 60, dismissed recent reports that she is battling frontotemporal dementia and aphasia, conditions listed in court filings earlier this year.

"Do I sound like I have dementia to you?" Williams asked during a dinner outing at Tucci, her favorite Italian restaurant in Manhattan, where she greeted friends with her classic "How you doin'?" catchphrase.

Sources close to Williams told Page Six she is "like the old Wendy" again, sounding witty and appearing more upbeat than in recent years. "She's getting healthier," one insider said. "It's like old Wendy."

Williams, who has lived under a court-ordered guardianship since 2022, has made it clear that her goal is independence. Outside the restaurant, she mentioned her attorneys by name and added, "I will get out of my guardianship."

Her lawyers, including Joe Tacopina, have previously stated her "cognitive abilities are completely intact" and that they are working toward her release.

Williams Spotted Celebrating 61st Birthday, Dining Out Across New York City

Those close to the star say she must be cautious when speaking on camera to avoid legal backlash tied to her conservator.

"That's why it's always, 'talk to my lawyers,'" one source explained. Still, her circle says Williams is motivated by everyday goals.

"She wants an apartment in New York, to go get bagels and lox, the simple pleasures," a friend shared. "And she wants to go to Fashion Week."

The former daytime queen has been spotted around New York City more often, dining at Delmonico's, Fresco by Scotto, and Tucci.

She celebrated her 61st birthday in July and is said to be relying less on her scooter.

Insiders also say she has leaned into spirituality, attending Sunday church services in Brooklyn and spending time with Rev. Al Sharpton, who prayed with her earlier this year.

Though guardianship documents suggest doctors confirmed a dementia diagnosis following extensive testing, Williams and her supporters reject the label.

She has even told interviewers she "passed with flying colors" on recent mental competency exams, People said.

For now, the court has extended her guardianship until at least November, with further review expected.

But Williams remains confident. "She's very optimistic," one insider said. "She's looking forward to her freedom."