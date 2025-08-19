Rapper Nelly can be blissfully wedded to Ashanti today, but actress Sharon Stone has broken the news that the singer actually took her out on a date a few years back.

Recently on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, Stone shot down the long-standing gossip.

She confirmed the rumors that she went on a date with Nelly and confirmed there was never a second one.

Stone's admission was appended to accounts of Nelly's relationships before he rekindled his romance with Ashanti.

In 2021, he was spotted at a Verzuz show with another woman — the same night he reunited with the singer in public.

Ashanti mentioned the meeting last month on an episode of Hot Ones' Versus series. "I have a question... I may regret this, I might regret this," she stated. "You mentioned you brought someone with you to Verzuz... who was that?"

Nelly answered back by not saying anything. He replied, "You know what, I don't even remember that lady. She was a nobody." He went ahead and ate a hot wing.

Ashanti and Nelly have been like family ever since. They had their first child in July 2023 and recently celebrated their child's birthday with a themed birthday bash featuring A-list celebrities, including LL Cool J and Lloyd.

Reflecting on the milestone, the pair told PEOPLE they were on cloud nine. They went on, "We cannot believe KK is 1."

"This year has flown by and we have enjoyed every minute of seeing his milestones, funny moments and growth. He brings us and our family so much joy."

Today, the two still enjoy both their family life and respective careers, leaving such dating rumors in the past as just another chapter in Nelly's book.

Meanwhile, Sharon Stone praised her neighbors, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, in a recent interview, highlighting their active role in the Montecito community.

She described them as caring and engaged, recalling how they often greet locals casually, even while biking.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have recently focused on wildfire relief efforts in Los Angeles, supporting families through donations, meals, and aid via their Archewell Foundation in partnership with World Central Kitchen.

Meghan also donated clothing, beauty products, and lunches for volunteers. The couple emphasized their commitment to helping those affected, stating they are working to provide meaningful support during the crisis.