Tanya Fear, popularly known for her role Dr. Jade McIntyre from a 2018 episode of "Doctor Who," is found alive in Los Angeles, California, days after her disappearance sparked an online campaign in hopes of finding her.

According to The Sun, as reported by Daily Mail UK, the 31-year-old actress first went missing on Thursday last week, but the Los Angeles Police Department confirmed that she had been located.

It was revealed that she was seen at a Trader Joe's grocery store over this weekend.

Fear's family and friends created a Twitter account called #FindTanyaFear also shared a statement to confirm the news.

"It is with great pleasure and relief to report, that Tanya has been found safe, by Police today. We understand she is not physically harmed, but as a precaution, is being assessed at a local hospital." (read the complete statement below)

Tanya has been found!! We are extremely grateful to every single member of the public who helped in finding her. We couldn’t have done it without you 🙏🏾❤️ pic.twitter.com/f74REMH9K7 — #FoundTanyaFear (@FindTanyaFear) September 13, 2021

The account went on to thank the authorities and the public for their efforts in locating the actress. At the time of this writing, the reason why she took off remains a mystery.

Aside from the official Twitter account, KTLA 5 News, as reported by Express U.K., also noted that she's being "treated at a local hospital."

Tanya Fear's Family Left In The Dark?

According to the outlet mentioned above, the actress's cousin, Kudzi Manyande, said she spoke to Fear's mother, where she found out that the authorities did not reach out to them when her cousin was found.

"She's trying to call them as she has also seen similar news on social media. She says until she sees/speaks to her, she won't believe it." Manyande told the outlet.

READ NOW: Alex Rodriguez Reacts to Bennifer 2.0 Red Carpet Debut by Partying with Younger Boys and Posting About 'His Greatest Love'

She also mentioned that the situation left them "so distressed," and not being in the United States made it difficult for them.

Fear's father, currently living in Germany, told the outlet that he was also not notified after his daughter was found.

Tanya Fear's Situation Before She Vanished

Before Fear left her Hollywood Bowl apartment without her phone or purse on September 9, her manager, Alex Cole, revealed that the actress "seemed fine" when he saw her.

He mentioned that the "Doctor Who" star has had a great career, and "this is just the beginning." Cole hopes that the incident is just a "simple mistake."

Tanya Fear has been living in the U.S. for six years on and off. She grew up in the United Kingdom, where she studied at Kings' College University.

Her family members said she started working as a stand-up comedian at the time of her disappearance.

READ ALSO: Kanye West Makes Kim Kardashian Divorce Twitter and Instagram Official