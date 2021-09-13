Jamie Spears started helping Britney Spears and giving her what she wanted that he got himself involved in the most special day of his daughter's life.

Britney's long-time boyfriend, Sam Asghari, popped out the question and got engaged over the weekend. But before tying the knots, the couple agreed to have a prenuptial agreement in place.

A source revealed to People that the pop star began working on a prenup, which she thinks a "necessary" step before the wedding. Another insider disclosed that Jamie needs to be involved in the process as the conservator of Britney's estate.

"Jamie is working on finding a lawyer to do the prenup. Because it involves finances and he's still officially Britney's estate conservator, he is figuring out the details," a source said. "It has to be a divorce lawyer who handles the prenup."

Britney's fans approved the prenup before the big wedding day. In response to this, the 27-year-old beau joked that they need to sign the "ironclad" agreement to protect his Jeep and shoe collection "in case" she dumps him one day.

Britney and Sam got engaged after five years of dating. Previously, the singer revealed that the conservatorship does not allow her to get married and have kids.

Sam Asghari Planned Engagement For a Long Time

After years of waiting, Sam and Britney are now free to say, "I do."

Sam's manager, Brandon Cohen, confirmed the engagement and revealed how it made their relationship official. He added that the 27-year-old beau personally contacted New York City-based jeweler, Roman Malayev, to design the ring.

Though the proposal seemingly shocked everyone, the Iranian-born actor had been actually planning it for a long time.

In March, he told Forbes he was ready to take the next step in his career and relationship with Britney. Per the star, he wants to be a young father already.

This resonated with what a source revealed this year, claiming that Sam was ready to start a new life with Britney.

"He's ready for marriage and kids with Britney and is serious about the relationship. She wants to take that next step and have that full life with him," the source said.

It also serves as good news, since the event happened soon after Jamie filed for the dissolution of conservatorship.

