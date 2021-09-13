"Doctor Who" actress Tanya Fear is reportedly missing.

According to her manager Alex Cole, concerns are growing for the British star who was reportedly last seen in southern California last Thursday, Sept. 9, after her family reported her missing to the LAPD.

A missing person poster has already circulated on social media, saying that the actress has been missing in the "Los Angeles/Hollywood Bowl" area.

The Twitter post shared by Tanya Fear's friend Bolu Babalola showed a picture of the actress and her description.

"Pauline 'Tanya' Fear. 5'3". 140 lbs. Brown Eyes. Black Hair. Curly Afro."

It also stated, "Last seen on 9/9/21 in the Hollywood Bowl Area."

My friend Tanya has gone missing in the LA/Hollywood Bowl area. She hasn't been seen since 9th September 2021. If anyone has any useful information please call (626)-232-8616 #FindTanyaFear . Would appreciate if those in the area or with reach in that area RT❤ pic.twitter.com/dmqwKdOlSh — Bolu Babalola (@BeeBabs) September 12, 2021

Tanya was also last seen wearing a short-sleeved brown collared fitted blouse with buttons at the top and dark plaid pants in a new update. According to Tanya's manager, she had recently been performing stand-up comedy and had be

At the time, Tanya, who also appeared in British shows such as "Cleaning Up" and "Endeavor," was reportedly fine during their conversation, so it was a shock for her manager to find out that she disappeared.

Alex told ABC News, "Since she's been here, she's had a great career and this is just the beginning."

"We're obviously concerned and [hope] we find out this is a simple mistake and we find her."

Even the official account for "Doctor Who" posted the missing person poster on their page.

But according to the @FindTanyaFear Twitter page, which her family runs, Tanya Fear was reportedly last seen at Trader Joe's grocery store on Santa Monica boulevard.

Friends and fans are urging everyone to use the hashtag #FindTanyaFear to help gather info on whereabouts and with the official Twitter page run by her family to spread the word of Tanya Fear's disappearance.

Tanya Fear's last Instagram post was from Aug. 30, which showed her performing at HaHa Comedy Club.

Tanya Fear's Mom Pleading For Her Safe Return

Yvonne Marimo issued a desperate plea to have her daughter Tanya Fear return to her safe and sound after four days of going missing.

In an emotional statement, Yvonne said, "I would appeal to her directly that, if she is reading this, to please get in touch with someone just to let us know that you are okay."

Their entire family reportedly tried to get in touch with the US Embassy but nobody has returned their call yet.

"We are very keen to hear from them to find out what's going on in Los Angeles."

Who is Tanya Fear?

Tanya Fear, whose real name is Tanyaradzwa Fear, is a British actress and director who became well known for starring in "Doctor Who."

It is unknown what her age is but her birthday is said to be on Dec. 28 and may be in her mid-30s.

Tanya was born from a British dad and a Zimbabwean mom, and they later moved to the UK.

She also made a name for herself after starring in the hit comedy-action movie "Kick Ass 2."

Tanya's projects from the past year were from short films and were credited for "Dark Day," "Shoot Your Shot 2," "Shoot Your Shot 3," "Grandad's Visit," and "Shoot Your Shot."

