Chris Brown's home has reportedly been visited once again by Los Angeles police.

Lucky for him, he isn't the one being questioned or interrogated yet again.

According to TMZ, the R&B singer's security team member filed a battery report against a trespasser who allegedly spat on his face.

Sources with the knowledge of the ordeal revealed to the outlet that the incident happened just outside the "Look at Me Now" hitmaker's home last week after security personnel flashed a light in the trespasser's face while trying to learn if he was a trespasser or one of the celebrity's guests.

After reportedly spitting on the personnel's face, the suspect hurried away and rode off.

As of writing, the Los Angeles Police Department has still not made any arrests.

Though the reported incident doesn't involve Chris Brown directly, he is known to have had several run-ins with the law over the past couple of years.

In fact, just recently, the Los Angeles Police Department took him under investigation for reportedly striking a woman during a heated argument at his home.

A policewoman confirmed to Us Weekly that "The female victim advised she and the suspect argued and the suspect struck her."

They went on to say, "A crime report for battery was completed."

TMZ first reported what happened, claiming that the alleged victim revealed to the cops that the "With You" singer smacked her head so hard that part of her weave came out.

At the time, it was unclear if he was going to face any charges.

But Chris tried to address the report of the said altercation in his Instagram Story, saying "YALL SO DAMN" and a cap emoji at the end.

The cap emoji is reportedly slang for a lie.

But Chris Brown was also in another run-in with the cops because the police had been called to his home to shut down his 32nd birthday party back in May.

However, his worst reported crime was physically assaulting his then-girlfriend Rihanna in 2009.

Chris pleaded guilty to felony assault and completed probation in 2015, in addition to community service and domestic violence and counseling.

Rihanna reportedly claimed at the time that Chris hit and choked her inside a car. However it wasn't the first assault that her then-boyfriend had his hands on her.

