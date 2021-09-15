Chrissy Teigen set the record straight whether she underwent plastic surgery or not.

As Teigen embraced her new sober life, the model also showed a major transformation in her Instagram Stories.

This week, Teigen chatted with her fans in her social media update and flaunted her "new face" to celebrate her sobriety.

The 35-year-old author confessed that she recently underwent plastic surgery, which included a procedure to remove her cheeks' fats.

"I did that Dr. Diamond buccal fat removal thing here. And since I quit drinking, I'm really seeing the results, and I like it. Yeah, I did it," Teigen added. She warned the fans as she wrote in the caption, "no shame in my dr diamond game."

The model then tagged Dr. Jason Diamond in the clip before pointing the parts of her face where the fats were removed.

The celebratory procedure came after she successfully hit the longest streak yet without consuming any alcohol following her devastating pregnancy loss. She also regularly talks about her past dealings with alcohol and her family's long history of alcohol abuse.

Chrissy Teigen's Plastic Surgery Journey

For years, John Legend's wife has been open about receiving beauty procedures to enhance her features.

She once told Allure magazine that everything about her except for her cheeks is real. However, she later clarified that she was only joking at that time.



In 2018, she addressed the plastic surgery rumors for the first time soon after sharing a throwback photo of herself and her husband during the 2008 Grammy Awards. The image caused her followers to ask her whether she received boob enhancements.

The most recent one came only last year. In March 2020, Teigen opened up about the breast implants she got when she was young. However, her perspective reportedly changed when she finally gave birth to her children.

"Yeah, I did my boobs when I was about 20 years old. It was more for a swimsuit thing. I thought, 'If I'm going to be posing, laid on my back, I want them to be perky!' But then you have babies and they fill up with milk and deflate and now I am screwed," she told Glamour UK.

Teigen said, at that time, that she wanted the implants to be removed as soon as possible. Instead of having implants, she reportedly wanted to have a lift rather. During the same year, she had them finally removed.

