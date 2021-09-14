Jennifer Aniston is ready to open her heart again - but on one condition.

After her failed relationships with A-listers in Hollywood, Aniston seemingly set one requirement to ensure she could find love again soon.

Aniston recently talked to "PEOPLE (The TV Show!)" host Kay Adams to promote the upcoming second season of "The Morning Show" on Apple TV+.

During her appearance, the host asked her if she believed that relationships between stars and non-celebrities could actually last.

The actress approved the idea and expressed her desire for her relationship to be like that.

"Of course. Absolutely. I mean, it's happened. That's what I'm sort of hoping for is not necessarily somebody in the industry itself. That'd be nice," she said.

The 52-year-old actress famously shared a married life with Brad Pitt in 2000 until they split in 2005. She also dated several actors and musicians, including Justin Theroux, John Mayer, Vince Vaughn, and Paul Sculfor.

Jennifer Aniston's Take on Dating Buzzes

Her recent came after Aniston shared her thoughts about the current dating buzzes between her and David Schwimmer.

The actress told Entertainment tonight that the talks about her and her "Friends" co-star were bizarre. Dating is impossible for them since the actress reportedly treats him as her brother.

"But I understand it, though," she told the news outlet. "It just shows you how hopeful people are for fantasies for dreams to come true."

The rumors began when the most-awaited "Friends: The Reunion" special arrived on HBO Max came this year. Life & Style claimed that the on-screen couple reportedly wants to take their crush to the next level.

However, it was nothing but one of the fans' hopes since the colleagues always maintain professionalism on set.

Aside from Schwimmer, Aniston had also been linked to Pitt and Mayer again.

In June, articles about Aniston's relationship with the two beaus. But again, the claims have since been debunked.

The actress sparked dating rumors with Mayer as the public spotted them together at the Sunset Tower. However, it turned out that they were with their mutual friends at that time.

Meanwhile, Aniston clarified to SiriusXM's "The Howard Stern Show" that she and Pitt are buddies even after divorcing years ago.

