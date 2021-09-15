Scarlett Johansson is not alone in her legal battle as Jamie Lee Curtis also let her know she supports her.

Time Magazine released its 100 Most Influential People of 2021's list this week. Among the notable individuals on the list include Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Naomi Osaka, Britney Spears, Dolly Parton, Shohei Ohtani, Cathy Park Hong, and Johansson herself.

For the "Avengers: Endgame" actress, Curtis came forward to personally pen a special essay about her. She also revealed the kinship she shares with the Hollywood star, saying Johansson was born on my birthday in the year I was married."

The veteran star also highlighted her relationship with her when they worked together on "Hitchcock."

But the 62-year-old actress ultimately used her chance to defend Johansson following her filing of a lawsuit against Disney.

Curtis revealed that she recently watched "Black Widow," where Johansson's character fights against a villain who manipulates women to fight for him instead.

"And then I saw her brilliant response to a real-life manipulation (same emphasis), when she filed a breach-of-­contract lawsuit against the studio, alleging its decision to release the film simultaneously in theaters and on streaming cost her substantial losses in pay," she went on.

Curtis ended her message by warning those who go against the Marvel actress.

Johansson vs. Disney

The fierce message from Curtis came months after Johansson filed a lawsuit against Disney for allegedly breaking its contract over the "Black Widow" release.

The actress demanded a jury trial after the company simultaneously released her standalone film in theaters and on Disney+. Because of this setup, she received less compensation than expected since most people opted to watch on the streaming site instead.

Johansson argued that their main goal was to have larger box office receipts to maximize her pay.

As a result, Disney violated its pledge when it released the film on the streaming giant.

In response to this, a Walt Disney Company spokesperson said that the filing has no merit at all.

"Disney has fully complied with Ms. Johansson's contract and furthermore, the release of Black Widow on Disney+ with Premier Access has significantly enhanced her ability to earn additional compensation on top of the $20M she has received to date," Disney went on.

Last month, the Mouse House filed a motion in Los Angeles. No further development occurred yet.

