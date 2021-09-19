Prince Andrew is reportedly making a significant move amid his sexual assault filed by Virginia Giuffre, who alleges that she was forced to have sex with the Duke in 2001.

According to Daily Star UK, the embattled prince is considering dropping his legal team as the case intensifies because he reportedly doesn't like their strategy.

The Duke of York is believed to be not in favor of his lawyers' decision to refuse to respond to Giuffre's claims publicly.

Per a royal insider who spoke to Mirror UK, the Duke already had "crisis talks" with his inner circle about the said move.

Prince Andrew's legal team includes criminal defense solicitor Gary Bloxsome from Blackfords law firm, whom he hired weeks after his Newsnight interview about his friendship with Jeffrey Epstein.

Prince Andrew Reportedly 'Worried' About Legal Woes

According to Geo, Prince Andrew is reportedly worried about Virginia Giuffre's sex allegations against him.

Sources revealed that the Duke's mood immediately changed when the High Court accepted a request to notify him about Giuffre's case.

The Duke is believed to be worried that the legal battle will cost him millions of pounds.

Virginia Giuffre's Legal Team Still Trying To Serve Papers

In early reports, lawyers of Giuffre have been trying to alert the prince to their plans.

It was reported that her legal team used several methods, including e-mail, courier, post, and in person.

An agent previously tried to contact Prince Andrew personally by going to the Windsor Great Park, but a Metropolitan Police officer stopped him.

Per legal documents, the plaintiff must be served an answer to the complaint within three weeks or 21 days.

If the plaintiff fails to do so, judgment by default will be entered against him.

Prince Andrew's team believes that the papers weren't served properly, and they think that the lawsuit is "baseless, non-viable, and potentially unlawful."

His accuser, Giuffre, is trying to pursue the prince through courts after launching a civil case against him filed in New York.

She alleges that the Duke forced her to have sex with him in 2001 while being trafficked by convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

