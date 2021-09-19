The Football community gives a moment to former Tottenham Hotspur, Chelsea, and England legend Jimmy Greaves, who died at the age of 81, Sunday morning, September 19.

The official account of Greavsie left an announcement on Twitter by saying, "We will miss you always and remember the incredible fun we had for twenty years during our theatre shows."

Rest in peace Jim. The greatest English goalscorer that ever lived. We will miss you always and remember the incredible fun we had for twenty years during our theatre shows. #jimmygreaves #goalscorer #greavsie pic.twitter.com/cQ8PaQaMti — Jimmy Greaves (@jimmy_greaves) September 19, 2021

As reported by The Sun, that no cause of death was released, although he suffered from a stroke back in May 2015. The illness left him stuck in a wheelchair and severely impaired speech.

Early 2021, he was admitted to the hospital in Chelmsford, Essex, where he was required daily care to help battle his illnesses. Greaves is survived by his wife Irene, his four children, and ten grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Greaves' Football Career

According to this article, becoming one of the iconic players in history, Jimmy Greaves scored 382 times in all of his club appearances throughout his career. He played 379 times for Tottenham Hotspurs and scored a whopping 269 goals in that period.

As Greaves moved to Chelsea F.C, where he made 157 appearances, he gained 125 more goals. Greaves played for AC Milan for a few months in 1961 and, after leaving Tottenham, went on to play for West Ham United, Brentwood, Chelmsford City, Barnett, and Woodford Town.

Other than that, Greaves also became a part of England's 1966 World Cup winners, where he managed to earn 44 goals in just 57 games for his country. The scores he made in England and Italy's top flights became a record for the top five European leagues until it got outshined by Cristiano Ronaldo during Real Madrid's 2016-2017 campaign.

By the end of 2020, Greaves was awarded "Most Excellent Order of the British Empire" by the Queen for his services to football.

READ ALSO: Gabby Petito Update: Fiance Claims Van-Life Blogger Attacked Him Because She Sometimes Had 'OCD'

Tributes To Greaves

The England football team left their tributes on social media, which read, "We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Jimmy Greaves at the age of 81. All of our thoughts are with his family, friends and former clubs."

Rest in peace, Jimmy ❤️ — England (@England) September 19, 2021



Tottenham Hotspurs also posted their message on social media, "We are extremely saddened to learn of the passing of the great Jimmy Greaves." They also added, "We extend our deepest sympathies to Jimmy's family and friends at this sad time. Rest in peace, Jimmy."

We will be remembering the great Jimmy Greaves with a minutes applause prior to kick off. 💙 pic.twitter.com/hfjoT4Btj1 — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) September 19, 2021



And, of course, his fans left tons of support online as they gave recognition to the legend who passed away.

READ MORE: Ben Best Dead At 46: What Was The 'Eastbound & Down' Creator Cause Of Death?