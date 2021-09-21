Prince Andrew's ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson, publicly admitted that she compared herself with Princess Diana, who she considered to look 'beautiful and thin.'

The Duchess of York guested at Dr. Vijay Murthey's "Unlock Your Health" podcast, wherein she discussed her heartbreaking journey with her mental health. Sarah openly discussed her past struggles to raise awareness about the topic.

Ferguson's inner battle with her mental health pushed her to make comparisons between herself and Diana. At some point, the royal confessed that she wanted to change her body to the likeness of the late Princess, which further spiraled her eating disorder.

Sarah Wanted to Be Bulimic

Sarah had tried aiming for a waistline similar to Princess Diana, but according to her, "it never went that way." The TV personality then told Dr. Vijay that the reason for this had been because she was a 'binge-eater" and could never lose weight easily.

The royal continued to shock the host by confessing that she "wished" her binge eating made her bulimic. "I could never get bulimia because I just didn't have that mental state to go that far, but I always wished I could," said Ferguson.



According to sources, the former royal emphasized that she had reached a "dangerous" and "very serious" mental state of wanting to have a life-threatening eating disorder.

"My body and mind [were] in that place, but I couldn't act out to make myself sick. I then grew and grew and grew," Sarah concluded. The public figure explained that her toxic eating habits had been rooted in her unhealthy relationship with food which she developed in her childhood.

Sarah Ferguson's Childhood

The former wife of Prince Andrew had revealed her traumatic childhood before her interview with the naturopath and ayurvedic doctor.

In her novel- Her Heart for a Compass, the Duchess connected her eating disorders to her troubled youth. "I think when you are abandoned by your mother, who left when I was 12, you start believing that you are not worthy of love."

This loss of motherly love and a parental figure caused her to manifest "deep insecurity, mental health problems, and issues around eating properly."

"I wish somebody had taken me in and helped me with all that," the author wrote. After overcoming her phase of "self-sabotage," Ferguson decided to undergo therapy which undoubtedly helped her recover as an adult.

