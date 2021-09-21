What was supposed to be Dog the Bounty Hunter's best day ever reportedly turned out to be a nightmare when an anonymous person made shocking threats during his wedding; could this be the work of his daughters because of their ongoing feud?

According to The Sun, Dog, whose real name is Duane Chapman, got married for the sixth time earlier this month after losing his former wife Beth in 2019.

The reality star planned a small ceremony over Labor Day Weekend where only 100 guests were invited. The wedding took place at The Pinery At The Hill in Colorado.

First Look Inside Dog the Bounty Hunter's Wedding with Francie Frane https://t.co/GmeSR4LAb3 pic.twitter.com/qTos7Xqh5Z — lvenus52 (@lvenus52) September 3, 2021

During the ceremony, an anonymous person ignited a drama when they threatened to throw paint on the wedding dress of Dog's wife.

According to The Daily Mail UK, the event's security was "beefed up" with German Shepherds and Navy SEALs.

One of Dog's guests also claimed that their car tires had been slashed, and another one said the culprit left a "mysterious pungent odor" in their vehicle.

Many visitors suspect that the people behind the scheme were Dog's daughters themselves, who were not invited to the event after slamming their dad for making racist remarks and cheating on his former wife, who passed away.

READ NOW: Queen Elizabeth Pushing for Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's Return to the UK To Address 'Racism' Charges?

Dog The Bounty Hunter's Wedding

Despite the drama, the event was a success as they're now officially husband and wife. The reality star wore a black tuxedo and his signature sunglasses.

His wife, Francie, wore a white beaded mermaid gown and a pair of crystal-embellished sneakers.

Dog The Bounty Hunter's Issue With His Daughters

In early reports, his daughters, Cecily and Bonnie Chapman said they had no idea they weren't invited to their father's wedding.

Bonnie said she thinks she wasn't included on the guestlist because she previously accused her father of racism on social media. The reality star denied all the allegations against him.

"Francie's text message confirmed that the reason I wasn't invited to my dad's wedding is my choice to participate in social justice and BLM protests with The System," Bonnie wrote on Facebook.

On the social media post, Bonnie also mentioned that she was always silenced as a child and alleges that he threatened her with physical violence.

"My father has dishonored my mother in countless ways since her passing," she added.

READ ALSO: Elliot Page Moves on From Ex-Wife Emma Portner, Spotted on Very Exclusive Dating App?