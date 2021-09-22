Jennifer Lopez is giving Ben Affleck 100% of her trust because she will not have a prenuptial agreement when she marries him.

According to In Touch, friends of the "Hustlers" stars try to convince her to have that prenuptial agreement drafted to avoid the same mistake she did when getting engaged to ex-fiancé Alex Rodriguez.

Now, though JLo and A-Rod called off their wedding, they are having a hard time splitting their assets because they don't have a document with all the deals.

An insider revealed, "They don't really care about getting a prenup, but those close to them do. Jen has been advised by her team to have a contract in place after the difficulty she had splitting her assets with Alex Rodriguez."

Meanwhile, those close to Ben Affleck also want him to protect his assets, despite having a lower net worth. His friends also know that the "Jenny From the Block" singer likes to live life lavishly.

"They probably will get one, but they can't imagine ever needing to use it. "

Jennifer Lopez has a net worth of $400 million, while Ben Affleck is worth $150 million.

Whether there is a prenup drafted or none, Bennifer 2.0 is "so in love," and maybe this time, they'll finally make it past the engagement.

In fact, the same insider said the couple plan to temporarily live in Austin, Texas, to be with Affleck while he films his new movie.

But are they even thinking of marriage now?

In another In Touch report, it has been claimed that JLo gave her beau an ultimatum - to propose to her or they break up.

A few weeks ago, the "Batman v. Superman" actor was spotted looking at jewelry in a Tiffany & Co. store.

A source revealed that the ring he also wanted to propose to her with should be "bigger, brighter and more expensive," after all, this would be her sixth engagement.

Did Alex Rodriguez Have A Cheating Clause Worth $250 Million?

Last year, Woman's Day claimed before Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez married that the latter wanted the prenuptial agreement to have a $250 million cheating clause.

With this, the former MLB player would be forced not to cheat on the Latina superstar.

What's the Truth?

According to Gossip Cop, there is no truth to the prenuptial agreement that included a $250 million cheating clause.

Additionally, there is no indication that JLo and Ben would be tying the knot soon, so it's best to take In Touch's reports with a grain of salt.

