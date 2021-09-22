Netflix has been known to thrown their hat in the ring to find noteworthy content for the streaming service and Rebecca Hall's directorial debut Passing, which premiered at The Sundance Film Festival to critical acclaim, has dropped the first trailer for the Harlem Renassance drama since its aquasition.

Based on the book by Nella Larson, Passing tells the story of two childhood friends, Clare and Irine, who reunite in adulthood in 1920's New York. Clare, now married to a racist white man of means, passes herself off as caucasian in order to live opulantly, leaving Irine to question her friend's turbulant life choice. Ruth Negga (Clare) and Tessa Thomson (Irine) star as the ill fated friends.

In an interview with Medium Popcorn Podcast, Negga was asked how the novel influenced her portrayal of Clare in the film. She has this to say,

What I loved from the novel was the decriptions of Clare, I had this idea that she was fully and wholly in her body and in herself. There is no bit of her physically that didn't inhabit herself... Even though she does wear many masks, I felt like when she walks into a room the air changes. You get that sense of that from the novel that she, as a child, was always willing to stands up for herself and she never backs down. She has almost a feral quality, which I think comes from being a survivor and being placed in situations which you must fend for yourself and I tried to carry that throughout filming.

Passing will run at the New York Film Festival on October 3rd and will premere on Netflix begining on October 10th, 2021.