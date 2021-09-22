Fans of The Wizarding World got a surprise this morning when the Fantastic Beasts Twitter feed announced the full title for third installment in the franchise. Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore is the official title of the much anticipated film starring Eddie Redmayne, Mads Mikkelsen, and Jude Law as the earlier incarnation of the titular wizard.

The announcement came with an added bonus for filmgoers, an earlier than expected release date. Originally scheduled to release in July of 2022, Warner Bros. worked a little magic to bring the film to the public on April 15th, 2022.

Mind you the first two installments weren't as popular as the Harry Potter namesake from which it derived, though the addition of Jude Law as a the younger version of Hogwarts Headmaster definitely gives the film a much needed boost. When speaking to Variety, Eddie Redmayne said:

"I can't tell you anything other than the fact that I think I've got some night shoots in Watford, in Leavesden, [England], that we were meant to shoot in the summer in water," Redmayne says. "But now obviously because of lockdown, and the film shutdown, they're being shot in early December. And suddenly you find yourself swimming outdoors in British winter." After pausing, Redmayne adds: "What can I tell you about the plot? Really, not much, mate. I mean, when you come over for dinner, I can tell you. Except - I can't, because that would be the NDA that I signed."

We will just have to wait until April to find out.