Johnny Depp's fans launched another outcry online while he still has not scored the justice he deserves.

Calls to boycott the new "Fantastic Beasts" movie reappeared again after the franchise announced an update about the third installment.

Over the weekend, Depp and the movie trended on Twitter as Warner Bros. revealed the third film's official title and release date. On Wednesday, the studio disclosed that the spinoff's movie will reach theaters on April 15 - the Easter weekend next year - with the title, "Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore."

The "Fantastic Beasts 3" will compete against Paramount's "The Lost City of D" and DreamWorks Animation's "The Bad Guys."

But aside from theater competitors, the film will also need to battle against Depp's fans.

Justice For Johnny Depp: Fans Call To Boycott' Fantastic Beasts 3'

On Twitter, fans reminded everyone of the unfair treatment the 58-year-old actor suffered from.

For what it's worth, Depp revealed on Instagram that Warner Bros. asked him to leave his role and the franchise.

"I wish to let you know that I have been asked to resign by Warner Bros from my role as Grindelwald in Fantastic Beasts, and I have respected and agreed to that request," Depp wrote in a statement.

The decision was reportedly made after the actor lost his libel case against The Sun. Judge Andrew Nicol's ruling, at that time, said that Depp was, indeed, a wife beater.

Following his outing, Indie Wire publicized the studio's official release, saying it would recast the role. Film's director, David Yates, ended up choosing Mads Mikkelsen as Depp's replacement.

As a result, fans never stopped calling out the studio and the franchise, and they warned them again following the new development.

One fan shared Depp's November statement to remind everyone what happened to the actor.

"since Fantastic Beasts is trending, let's not forget that Warner Bros fired Johnny Depp (despite it's been proven he was a victim of domestic violence) and keeps his abuser employed even with the audiotape of her confessing to abusing him. because he's a man and she's a woman," the caption said.

Another added, "not so friendly reminder that johnny depp put his heart and soul into fantastic beasts and playing grindelwald and warner brothers repaid him by firing him while keeping his abuser employed."

Depp's estranged ex-wife, Amber Heard, still became part of the upcoming "Aquaman 2" movie.

