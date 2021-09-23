It has been more than a month since the Hall of Famer in professional wrestling, Ric Flair reportedly departed WWE, and yet, the wrestler is still on the hot seat after "The Plane Ride From Hell" controversy.

Recalling one of the most controversial incidents in WWE history, the "Plane Ride From Hell" is Vice Studios's latest "Dark Side of the Ring" episode.

The docu series focused on controversial subjects and events within the realm of professional wrestling. In this case, the episode tackled the infamous flight from 2002 where several WWE wrestlers and management staff flew from Great Britain to the United States.

The flight attendant, Heidi Doyle, appeared on the episode where he accused Ric Flair of sexual assault, which turned the whole pro wrestling world into flames. In WWE's response, as soon as the controversy became the talk of the town, they removed Flair from their opening video package.

The Tweet That Started It All

A tweet posted by Ric Flair fan never sits well with co-WWE Hall of Famer Rob Van Dam. And according to Sportskeeda, it is known by all that Flair is not happy with his colleague.

The former WWE Champion talked about The Nature Boy's behavior on "The Plane Ride From Hell." On the other hand, he also noticed an article detailing Rob Van Dam's comments regarding his issue with the flight attendant, Heidi Doyle.

The 72-year-old went into flames talking over an article with Van Dam's detailed comments and called him out for trying to destroy his reputation basing on an assumption.

He tweeted, "A Man Tried To Destroy My Reputation Based On An Assumption. I Don't Even Know What To Say Right Now."

A Man Tried To Destroy My Reputation Based On An Assumption. I Don’t Even Know What To Say Right Now. https://t.co/s5N2vwCrb8 — Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) September 21, 2021



READ ALSO: [VIDEO] Ric Flair's Stewardess Accuser Details Horrific Ordeal on The 'Plane Ride From Hell'

The Never-Ending Heated Exchanges

The source noted that the two always had their heated Twitter exchanges along with their supportive fans.

When a fan said that Van Dam does not have the 'stones' to go against Flair, he responded to him, and while doing so, he took a major shot at The Nature Boy. "Tell him Meet me outside Weird Dude Wes. Join him," tweeted Rob Van Dam.

Rob Van Dam has always been one who is not silent in this case. However, this time, he didn't leave a response to Ric Flair's tweet.

Tell him Meet me outside Weird Dude Wes. Join him. https://t.co/SpLEHZQIIq — Rob Van Dam (@TherealRVD) September 23, 2021



READ MORE: 'Unhappy' Ric Flair Free From WWE But Not Without Drama-Hall of Fame Wrestler Reveals Frustrations