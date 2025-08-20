Kevin Costner is asking a judge to throw out a lawsuit filed by stuntwoman Devyn LaBella, who accused the actor and director of forcing her into an unscripted rape scene on the set of "Horizon: An American Saga – Chapter 2."

LaBella, 34, filed the lawsuit in May, claiming she was pressured to perform the scene while doubling for actress Ella Hunt.

According to LaBella's complaint, she accused Costner of instructing a male actor to perform a staged scene in which her dress was lifted and an assault was simulated inside a wagon.

She claimed the scene was filmed without an intimacy coordinator and on an open set, which left her feeling vulnerable and unsafe.

Costner, 70, denied the accusations in new court filings and insisted that nothing inappropriate occurred. According to documents obtained by TMZ, Costner said LaBella was "fully clothed" in an ankle-length dress with bike shorts underneath.

He explained that the moment was planned ahead of time, saying actor Roger Ivens simply raised her dress to her knees before leaning over her as part of the scene.

According to DailyMail, Costner stated there was "no nudity, no simulated sex, no rape, and no physical contact" between the performers.

Costner's Lawyers Cite Texts to Refute Assault Allegations

Costner's legal team, led by attorney Marty Singer, argued that LaBella's claims are contradicted by her own words.

They submitted a text message she allegedly sent to a supervisor after wrapping the project: "Thank you for these wonderful weeks! I so appreciate you! I learned so much and thank you again. I'm really happy it worked out the way it did too."

Singer said the message shows she left the set "with enthusiasm and gratitude," not distress, US Magazine said.

LaBella, however, has stood by her account. In an amended complaint filed in June, she included text exchanges with the film's intimacy coordinator, where she described the scene as an "abomination" and raised questions about why proper protocols were not followed.

She also claimed she was later offered apologies by members of the production team.

In public statements, LaBella said the incident was a "reckless violation" and accused Costner's team of trying to discredit her. "Compliance under pressure is not consent," she said.

"This case is not just about me, but about a system that protects those in power and punishes those who speak out."

Costner's lawyers maintain the lawsuit is baseless and should be dismissed. "Kevin Costner always takes safety on set seriously," Singer said.

"These allegations have absolutely no merit and are completely contradicted by the facts."