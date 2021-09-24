Is Kelly Clarkson the winner in her bitter divorce battle against Brandon Blackstock?

The former "American Idol" winner will officially be declared single after a judge signed off on the former couple's single status last month.

By Jan. 7, 2022, the court documents will state that Kelly and Brandon's "Marital or domestic partnership status" will end, according to Us Weekly.

In Aug., it was reported that a judge had upheld the original prenuptial agreement in their marriage.

This meant that Kelly Clarkson's $45 million net worth would be protected from the hands of her now ex-husband, thanks to her famed divorce lawyer, Laura Wasser.

In July, the "Since U Been Gone" singer had been ordered to temporarily pay Brandon about $200,000 per month in spousal and child support.

Another report also revealed the singer's finances, which shows that she's the real winner in this battle because she earns $1.5 million monthly, which means the $200,000 support is not significant.

In Jun. 2020, Kelly Clarkson filed for divorce from her 44-year-old music manager and husband for irreconcilable differences. Their divorce immediately sparked a battle over property, custody, and of course, money.

Additionally, the host of "The Kelly Clarkson Show" also has the right to sell the Montana property she has been reportedly planning on selling since she purchased it.

Night two of the season 21 premiere of @NBCTheVoice is tonight! What did y'all think of last night's performances? #TeamKelly #TheVoice pic.twitter.com/o3Ol6ceo1X — Kelly Clarkson (@kellyclarkson) September 21, 2021

READ ALSO: Kourtney Kardashian, Addison Rae NOT Friends Anymore? TikTok Star's Comments May Be The Reason!

Initially, she was supposed to pay for the upkeep and expenses of the Montana ranch, but because she would be paying 70% of her kids' school fees, maintaining the farm that costs around $81,000 a month to run would be an enormous burden to her.

But Brandon Blackstock also doesn't seem like he could carry the burden of the upkeep and maintenance, despite currently living in the ranch and using it as his primary residence.

After all, he is only earning $10,000 monthly compared to his now ex-wife, who makes $1.5 million.

Kelly has also been awarded primary custody of their minor kids, River, 7, and Remington, 5.

Meanwhile, the "Voice" coach has sold her eight-bedroom Encino mansion for $8.24 million, more than a year after putting it up for $10 million.

Kelly Clarkson and Brandon Blackstock were married from 2013 until 2020.

READ MORE: Is Nicolas Cage OK? Restaurant Kicked Actor Out After Disturbing Behavior and Look