Machine Gun Kelly didn't get the warmest welcome at the Louder Than Life Festival in Kentucky on Saturday.

In a video obtained by TMZ, the audience can be seen flipping him off and booing him.

The possible reasons for Megan Fox's beau's hate could be due to the hopping genre and his recent comments to a very famous rock band.

According to TMZ, metal and rock music fans are reportedly not happy how he went from rapper to rocker.

But last month, he released a rock song titled "Parachutes," and critics immediately accused him of switching genres.

He posted on Instagram Stories, "Me: Drops a rock song. 'Arghhhh, he doesn't rap anymore!' Me: Drops a rap song.' 'Arghhhh, he doesn't do rock anymore!'"

MGK went on to say, "Shut the fuck up, god damn! I'm not fucking dying tomorrow; I just drop music!"

Another possible reason the "Bloody Valentine" hitmaker was booed at the event was his comments about the metal band Slipknot.

During Chicago's Riot Fest, Machine Gun Kelly talked smack about the famous rock/metal band.

While speaking to the fans who showed up on set, the 31-year-old rapper-turned-rocker said, "Turn the lights up. Let me see who chose to be here instead of with all the old, weird dudes with masks."

He even went on to age-shame the members of Slipknot, who has been around since 1992, and said, "Hey, you all know what I'm really happy that I'm not doing? Being 50 years old, wearing a f-kin' weird mask on a f------ stage."

MGK also doubled down on his comments on Slipknot, tweeting the next day after his remarks, "corey did a verse for a song on tickets to my downfall album, it was f-king terrible, so i didn't use it."

He also said, "he got mad about it, and talked s-t to a magazine about the same album he was almost on. yalls stories are all off. just admit he's bitter."

And while MGK threw shade, Slipknot had reportedly paid tribute to their drummer, Joey Jordison, during their set. He passed away in July.

Meanwhile, Corey Taylor responded on Twitter regarding MGK's allegations, confirming that he and Kelly did work on a song together but didn't see eye-to-eye on the artistic direction of the music.

I don’t like people airing private shit like a child. So this is all I’ll say: I didn’t do the track because I don’t like when people try to ‘write’ for me. I said NO to THEM. So without further ado…. #receipts

This is all I’m going to say about it. pic.twitter.com/pkhweg1Ptn — SHRED DJENT REDEMPTION (@CoreyTaylorRock) September 20, 2021

He even shared the receipts of email screenshots with his Twitter followers.

