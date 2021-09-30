Christiane Amanpour offered an update on her recent health journey after discovering that she has ovarian cancer.

In her recent interview on "Good Morning America," Amanpour spoke candidly with Robin Roberts and shared her status after starting her chemotherapy treatments. She successfully underwent the needed treatments and is currently waiting for the last round of therapy.

Per the CNN reporter, she is finally done with the chemo that she first revealed in June.

"Tomorrow is my last session after 18 weeks of what you know - because you've been through a similar struggle - is grueling, fatiguing, tiring and emotionally wearing as well, not to mention physically and can be scary," she told Roberts.

The chief international anchor took her time to thank those who assisted and provided her with the proven-effective treatments from one of the top cancer treatment facilities in the world. Amanpour particularly expressed her gratitude toward the two unbelievable women who helped her out - her surgeon and oncologist.

"It's now the end of my chemotherapy that I announced back in June. Tomorrow is my last session after 18 weeks," @camanpour tells @robinroberts on her cancer journey and credits early detection for catching it early.

She also extended the message to her colleagues, friends, and family, who have always been there for her.

Christiane Amanpour Has Been Lucky

As a patient diagnosed with one of the leading causes of people's deaths in the world, Amanpour's recovery has truly been a miracle for her.

In the same conversation, Amanpour said she has been lucky that she managed to prevent the worst. She proved that prevention is indeed better than cure as the reporter immediately did her part after her physicians detected the disease for the first time.

"I would not be swayed when I felt a pain that was unusual and I pursued it to the very end of getting my very first ultrasound which is the benchmark for then having a baseline to know whether you've caught it in time ... or not," she went on.

The good news came months after he revealed to the viewers of her CNN International Program, "Amanpour," about her health woes.

At that time, she took a four-week break to receive treatments after learning about her ovarian cancer diagnosis. She also underwent successful major surgery in order to remove the tumor out of her body.

Amanpour then asked women to get early detection of the disease as it could spread to the abdomen and pelvis if left untreated.

