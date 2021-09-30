Private planes are one of the worst modes of transportation for emitting carbon into the environment. For all their talk and advocacy, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle should know this better than anyone else. But their actions belie their words, according to some analysts.

Last weekend, the couple attended a concert in New York to urge for action on climate change before boarding a private jet to return to their £11 million Californian mansion.

This sent critics' tongues wagging. Critics claimed they are hypocrites when they preach about climate change despite the fact that they are responsible for more carbon emissions than nearly everyone else on the globe. A private jet flight emits about two tons of carbon into the atmosphere each hour.

In a stark comparison, an ordinary automobile emits the same amount in around six months. It's also between five and fourteen times more polluting per passenger than commercial flights, and 50 times more polluting than trains.

According to a writer for Mirror UK, in the previous two years, Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle have flown on a total of 21 private aircraft on 'critical' visits, all while preaching about the consequences of climate change to individuals who could never afford to fly in such a fancy airplane.

This is massively questionable behavior given what Prince Harry said in 2018. "One of the greatest difficulties is definitely climate change, and all of you living here are confronted with this menace in your everyday lives," he stated during one of his final formal royal trips to Fiji in 2018.

According to the writer, the couple's arrogance is unmistakable. It appears that they are only interested in saving the planet - or talking about it - if it does not interfere with their VVIP lifestyle.

They've previously used a variety of justifications, including security, tight deadlines, and the pandemic. When confronted with his hypocrisy, Harry even defended his actions.

"Occasionally there needs to be an opportunity based on a unique circumstance to ensure that my family are safe - it's generally as simple as that," he said. But occasionally should not have reached 21 times, the writer says.

Perhaps if they do what they preach, others will follow suit, including their newfound billionaire mates and Hollywood cronies. But the critics concluded they're bad role models.

