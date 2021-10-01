Britney Spears and her fiance, Sam Asghari, are eager to begin their new lives together... but they want to do it in a new home, free of the restrictions of a conservatorship. It's unclear who will pay for the house though, if it happens, because everything seems to boils down on Spears "having complete financial control" first.

According to TMZ, Britney and Sam are preparing to take their relationship to the next level by getting a house together, but they won't do so until Britney has complete financial control.

Britney and Sam are rumored to be seeking to relocate out of the valley and into the Hollywood/L.A. region, but they're keeping their options open as to where and what kind of property they want to buy.

One thing is clear, according to sources close to the pop star, she's more than ready to leave her present residence... since it has too many negative memories of being controlled under the conservatorship. She previously stated that she felt like she was being kept captive in her present residence, so the relocation makes sense.

Price-wise, she'll profit from selling her present, infamous house and has $60 million in the bank, so money won't be an issue. Britney and Sam had been together for years, but she claimed she was prevented from marrying him and having children with him. SHe said so publicly, delivering her bombshell evidence at a hearing on her conservatorship in June.

This latest development may add on to the rumors circulating that Sam is merely using Britney for her money though. Especially if it truly ends up with Britney shouldering most of the costs to get a new house. Comments are mixed as to what to make off Sam Asghari.

While many people praise him for standing up to Britney Spears' father throughout the controversy surrounding his role in her conservatorship, most fans appear to use his page to criticize him for what appears to be a weird and unusual relationship he has with her.

Sam Asghari probably didn't anticipate people to criticize him over something entirely unrelated when he wrote about his love for the game of pool and cross-referenced his future part in the TV series "The Family Business."

Asghari's message appeared to be aimed at previewing the new series and his involvement in it, but instead of raising interest in the program, he's causing a stir among Britney Spears' followers. They soon turned his promotion into a smear campaign against his morals, with many accusing him of living off Britney's fortune.

