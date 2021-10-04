After an unexpected midseason hiatus, the hit Showtime drama Billions finished its fifth season on Sunday, October 3. The good news for fans is that it has already been renewed for Season 6 - the bad news is that when it does, it will be missing a familiar face.

Damian Lewis, the actor who plays hedge fund manager Bobby "Axe" Axelrod, will be exiting the show, his character written off as having taken a deal and moved to Switzerland at the end of yesterday's episode. That move, evidently, is going to stick, at least for the time being, so fans should not expect to see Axe in the Season 6 premiere.

Lewis sent out a tweet about his exit this morning:

"Thank you @SHO_Billions thank you @briankoppelman @DavidLevien. A pleasure and a privilege to play Axe for 5 seasons with some of the smartest, funniest most talented cast and crew I've worked with. I'll miss the Billions family. Yep, some jobs are more than just a job.... Love."

Season 6 will see Michael Prince (Corey Stoll) taking Axelrod's place as the hedge fund manager, presumably continuing the seasons-long battle between their leader and District Attorney Charles Rhoades.

The actor who plays Scooter, Daniel Breaker, has also been upped to series regular for this upcoming season, meaning we'll probably be seeing much more of Prince's chief of staff next year.

Season 6 of Billions is set to premiere on Showtime on January 23, 2022. The trailer is out now. Watch it below: