Vanessa Marcil made waves on social media this week with a cryptic Instagram Story, fueling speculation about her ongoing drama with ex-boyfriend Brian Austin Green.

The meme, featuring Machine Gun Kelly, was posted on May 8 and quickly garnered attention as the actress navigates a complicated history with Green.

The meme, a fan edit, shows Machine Gun Kelly wearing a shirt that reads, "Never bite the hand that'll slap the s--t out of you," accompanied by Kelly's song "Concert for Aliens" as the post's soundtrack, US Magazine said.

The timing of the post is significant as it comes amid Brian Austin Green's recent comments about his past relationship with Marcil, which he described as "toxic."

Green, who shares a son, Kassius, 23, with Marcil, opened up about the nature of their relationship on his "Old-ish" podcast earlier this month.

Reflecting on his past romances, Green admitted that his relationship with Marcil was difficult, revealing that he often felt lost in it. "After two years or so, you're kind of looking at yourself in the mirror and you're like, 'Who am I at this point?'" he said.

He added that the relationship was "not loving or caring," and compared it to his later relationship with Megan Fox, which he described as a "breath of fresh air."

Vanessa Marcil Defends Megan Fox Amid Brian Austin Green's Comments

This public acknowledgment from Green comes as Marcil continues to defend herself and her choices online.

The actress, who was in a relationship with Green from 1998 to 2003, has responded to criticism of Fox, coming to the "Jennifer's Body" star's defense after someone called her "the furthest thing from who women should look up to."

According to ENews, Marcil responded, stating, "We are both human and so we are both flawed as are you."

Amid this back-and-forth, Marcil's latest post has sparked curiosity. While she has not explained the meaning behind sharing the meme, it seems to be a clear response to Green's comments. As the drama continues to unfold, it's evident that the relationship between Marcil and Green remains complicated.

Green and Fox, who share three children together, are also parents to a son, Zane, with Green's fiancée, Sharna Burgess. Meanwhile, Marcil co-parents with Green but has not publicly commented on the current status of her relationship with him.

The actress has previously shared text messages between the two, revealing an ongoing tension surrounding their co-parenting of Kassius.