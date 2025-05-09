Liev Schreiber has spoken publicly about his daughter Kai, who came out as transgender at the age of 16. He expressed his love and support, emphasizing how proud he is of her and her journey.

In a heartfelt interview with Variety, the 57-year-old actor shared how he and his family are supporting Kai as she embraces her identity.

"Kai was always who Kai is," Schreiber said. "The most profound moment was her asking us to change her pronouns."

He explained that while the request was meaningful, it didn't come as a surprise. "It didn't feel like that big of a deal to me because Kai had been so feminine for so long."

Now 17, Kai is finding her voice, and her father couldn't be more proud. "Kai is such a fighter," he said. "It's important that she goes, 'Hey, I am trans,' and, 'Look at me.'" Schreiber praised her courage and said her confidence inspires him every day, ENews said.

Liev Schreiber has shared his thoughts on his daughter Kai's experience after she came out as transgender at 16.

The actor expressed how proud he is of her and spoke warmly about standing by her.

While he is grateful for the love and stability in Kai's life, Schreiber also pointed out that many transgender youth aren't as fortunate.

He emphasized that the conversation goes beyond visibility—it's about recognizing that many in the trans community lack basic resources and often don't receive the care and protection they need from their families.

Naomi Watts and Liev Schreiber's trans daughter Kai makes Paris runway debut. #KaiSchreiber pic.twitter.com/lmtNteS9Je — Staten Island Fairy (@StatenIslFairy) March 11, 2025

Liev Schreiber and Family Support Homeless LGBTQ Youth with Ali Forney Center

To help make a difference, Schreiber, along with his wife Taylor Neisen and daughter Kai, are supporting the Ali Forney Center, an organization that offers shelter and resources to homeless LGBTQ youth.

He said many of these young people are being rejected and are struggling just to survive.

Liev Schreiber recently spoke out about the struggles many transgender individuals face, emphasizing that they often endure some of the toughest challenges society has to offer.

He stressed the importance of raising awareness and offering more support to those in the trans community.

According to EntertainmentWeekly, When asked what advice he'd give to parents of trans teens, Schreiber kept it simple—and honest. "Teenagers are a headache. They're hard," he said with a laugh. "It doesn't matter whether they're trans or not. But a trans teen is still going to be a teen."

Liev Schreiber and actress Naomi Watts are proud parents of two children. Their daughter Kai is the younger of the two, and they also share an older son named Sasha.

Earlier this year, Kai made her fashion week debut with Valentino in Paris, a moment that left both of her parents full of pride.

As Schreiber continues acting—he'll next appear in "Caught Stealing," out this August—he's also committed to using his voice to support LGBTQ youth. "Kai is lucky to have support," he said. "But so many others don't. That's who we're thinking about now."