After searching through swampy waters in Florida over the weekend, Dog the Bounty Hunter gives an update regarding Brian Laundrie's situation, saying he's a survivalist who could live in the wilderness but is it true that he escaped the country and went to Mexico to hide?

In a recent interview with TMZ, the reality star, whose real name is Duane Chapman, believes Laundrie is around the area where he searched a few days ago.

He believes that Gabby Petito's ex couldn't escape the country to go to Mexico, Brazil, or South America as he would be a marked man in the area, meaning people there would turn him over immediately in exchange for a reward.

"I've been to Mexico and if they know you're wanted and you're a caucasian American, they're going to turn you in for reward." Chapman said.

However, the TV star noted that Laundrie is a survivalist who endured the Appalachian trails for months.

In addition, Chapman claims that Laundrie isn't "suicidal" based on his social media account.

"If you go to his Instagram pages and look what kind of person he really is, and the books that he reads... that's not books for suicidal people." The TV star added.

Furthermore, regarding Laundrie's condition, he believes that Petito's ex is still alive but not well due to natural conditions, as well as the amount of time that passed since he went missing.

Dog the Bounty Hunter Found Evidence That Proves Brian Laundrie Is Alive?

Towards the end of his interview, Chapman mentioned that they found "items" around the area where he searched, and they turned them over for the FBI to run DNA tests.

He said what they found was "a couple of days old," so they're hoping there's a good result.

However, despite locating some items, they still don't know Laundrie's current whereabouts, but he knows he's somewhere around the place because of the recent park registration of his family.

Dog the Bounty Hunter Searched Through Swampy Waters

Over the weekend, Chapman did his best to search for Brian Laundrie as he took a dip through swampy waters in Florida.

The reality star arrived by boat and got help from local tour guides.

Despite enduring all the dirt during his search, his team didn't find Laundrie.

