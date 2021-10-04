Brian Laurie has been named a person of interest in the Gabby Petito missing person turned murdered girl case.

Laurie has gone missing and the police has now already been searching for him for days, even though they are yet to charge them with actual murder. Instead, they're tracking him down for an unauthorized use of credit card. Still, It cannot be denied that there are many things going against Laurie in this case - that he will be tagged as the murderer when eventually found.

Redditors who formed a group among themselves because they make up the very small population that believes him innocent, have asserted a new theory as to why the police should leave Laurie alone.

According to them, one of the basis as to why Laurie is deemed a person of interest in Gabby's case was that he did not immediately report her missing, despite he having returned home with their van, ALONE, after months of staying and traveling together.

Some have immediately claimed this was a sign of him being the one to have killed Gabby since he did not show a least bit worry that his supposed fiancee was not with him when he made his way home.

Redditors think this was premature thinking and claimed that Laurie has perfectly good reason why he did not immediately notify the authorities of Gabby's missing.

They also claimed that Gabby's own parents should be the ones to blame on this account. According to them, the burden of reporting to the police about Gabby's missing should lie with her own mother. The fact that she was not worrying and filing a report when she had not heard anything from Gabby while still out on a trip is a sign of her own negligence. Redditors also agreed that Gabby's parents took more days to report their daughter that Brian's parents reported the same when their own kid gone missing. It started with one Redditor claiming,

"It just gets me that everyone is freaking out about Brian not reporting Gabby missing immediately while still in Wyoming and again when he arrived home without her. He was home for nearly 2 weeks before HER own mother reported her missing (obviously Brian wasn't much of a concern prior and during this trip). She went all that time without speaking to, or hearing anything from Gabby (yet, still didn't report it to law enforcement). They waited longer to report her missing than Brian's parents waited to report that their son was now missing. Gabby's parents: almost 2 weeks. Brian's parents: 72 hours."

The redditor asked, " Why are we angrier with Brian than the "not so initially concerned" parents of Gabby's? Their concern is making them nice profits now, that's why. Step dad can fly out to Grand Teton to make an appearance, but you couldn't fly to their home in Florida to see what was up in 2 weeks of not hearing from Gabby? You'll take a trip to search for her remains, but not prior to? No frantic text messages from her mother, father, step parents, friends, etc during all of those days that she didn't make posts, phone calls, updates...neither family appears to have even known about the police encounter until body cam footage was released publicly?"

The redditor added that what is said is that although he/she laments the passing of Gabby, there are signs the girl's family just wants to profit off of her demise. "Shit on you you dirty little attention seekers. Time to step out of the limelight and let law enforcement do work," the Redditor ended his post. This naturally caused a lot of "I agree" comments from the small community of Laundrie's supporters.

One user even said that Gabby's parents truly showed lack of care. "Also Gabby was talking to her mom on the phone in the back of the Moab Police car on August 12th, and yet her family did nothing about it. Did not go and get her, did not seem even concerned about the police stop. Yet it is Brian's parents who are the one's that don't care," the commenter said.

