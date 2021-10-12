"Squid Game" actress Jung Ho Yeon revealed how her famous boyfriend, Lee Do Hwi, reacted to the tremendous success she scored from the Netflix series.

Nearly one month since Squid Game arrived on Netflix, the Korean series already made an impressive stint that highlighted its home country even more. It also shares its success with its cast members, including Jung Ho Yeon.

Recently, the model-turned-actress opened up about her boyfriend, Lee Do Hwi, who currently stars on the Korean drama series "Glitch."

She told Herald Pop how lucky she is to have a low-key relationship with him. She and the actor have been in a relationship since 2016, and they never flaunted their connection on social media.

According to Jung Ho Yeon, Lee Do Hwi could not be more proud of her recent shocking success. However, she also noted how he feels worried about her.

"Since he's an actor, he's a good senior, a good friend, and a good person. He cheers me on a lot, and he worries for me as well. He's sort of like a dad. He's very proud of the success of Squid Game," she said.

Who is Jung Ho Yeon's Boyfriend, Lee Do Hwi?

Lee Do Hwi, who is nine years her senior, already starred in many hit series throughout his career.

The actor famously appeared in several movies, including "Extreme Job" and "The Handmaiden." He also showed his impressive skills on the popular TV series "Reply" from 2015 to 2016.

He reportedly helped Jung Ho Yeon portray the character on her first on-screen TV appearance. For what it's worth, she scored the role of North Korean defector Sae-byeok.

Although it was her first major drama, the actress did not find it hard to act like Sae-byeok since she could easily relate herself to the lonely character.

She once told W Korea how easy it was for her to accept the character due to their similarities.

"In 2016, I left Korea to further my modelling career overseas, and I spent a lot of time alone. At the time, the emotion that I felt the most was loneliness," she said. "That feeling of loneliness while trying to persevere and live isn't all that different."

"Squid Game" currently poses to dethrone "Bridgerton" as Netflix's most-watched series. Although no official announcement has been released, viewers hope that the Korean series will reach that milestone soon.

