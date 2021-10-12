Kylie Jenner's most recent makeup campaign apparently triggered most of her Instagram followers due to its graphic content.

Just like always, the businesswoman had modeled for Kylie Cosmetics, but this time around, it's for her new collection in partnership with the classic Halloween film "Nightmare On Elm Street." The promotional material featured Jenner with flawlessly done facial makeup, sitting on a puddle of fake blood.

According to Daily Mail, the self-made CEO had uploaded the bloody pictures on her personal Instagram last Monday night for all of her 275 million followers to see.

The article reported that the comment section under the post had bombarded the "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" star with negative feedback.

Kylie's Bloody Mess

The 24-year old posed in all her naked glory with her body drenched and dripping in blood, and on closer inspection, there are also large twin wounds on the arm she gently cups. Based on this article by Yahoo, netizens had described the photo as too graphic, even borderline "disgusting" and "satanic."

"This needs a [trigger] warning," one person said while others seem to view the concept as "not cool" or "such poor taste."

"This is not cool. Some people are actually hurt by knives and violence. Why are you making this sexy? Not okay," a commenter pointed out while another person found the whole photo disturbing as Kylie is currently pregnant, and it looks like she just had a miscarriage.

The founder of "Kylie Swim" often prepares the photoshoot for her campaigns ahead of time, as the celebrity was obviously not pregnant when they took the photos.

READ ALSO: Carrie Underwood's Constant Demands Cause Mike Fisher To File A Divorce? [Report]

Kylie x Nightmare on Elm Street

Kylie had captioned the IG post with an announcement to her upcoming collaboration, which read, "MY KYLIE X NIGHTMARE ON ELM STREET COLLECTION LAUNCHES TOMORROW!" along with the time the products will be available on her website.



The special Halloween collection took inspiration and was based on the 1984 Wes Craven slasher film, "A Nightmare on Elm Street," which was deemed problematic by Jenner's audience as the movie's main villain, Freddy Krueger. The character is known to target and prey on innocent people, teenagers who are mostly girls.

READ MORE: Oliver Tree Accused of 'Disrespecting' Late SHINee Jonghyun Over a Resurfaced Edited Photo to Promote His Album