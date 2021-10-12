One of Jeffrey Epstein's victims has filed a legal lawsuit against the Duke of York. All of the allegations against Andrew have been vigorously rejected, but they have severely tarnished his image. Prince Andrew resigned from the Royal Family in the wake of a catastrophic interview with the BBC in 2019.

Following the death of his father, Prince Philip, Andrew is said to have requested permission from Queen Elizabeth II to temporarily return to the royal family as a senior member.

Prince Charles, the Duke of York's older brother and heir apparent, is said to be "adamant" that the Duke of York will not be allowed to return.

Currently, only the "isolated" Duke thinks he can return to royal responsibilities, according to Daily Mirror royal expert Russell Myers.

"I think he is the only person in the entire world at the moment who is clinging to the aspect that he could return," Myers told ITV's Lorraine. (via Express UK).

Myers went on to say the following: "Prince William will obviously be taking over one day," and this means Prince Andrew might never get to return, if this fiasco is not sorted out.

"I think we've seen him really come to the fore in his new role of being trusted lieutenant of the Queen and Charles." Myers surmised.

"Not only does he think he is a threat but what really gets him, the source said, is his sense of entitlement and the way he has handled himself throughout this saga, he is no fan of his uncle Andrew," Myers said of Prince William.

He wants to settle this before he further undermines the monarchy, which tells a lot about their relationship.

The expert claimed that given the scenario, it seems that most senior royals are closing ranks together on him and Andrew has become pretty isolated.

Prince Andrew's legal troubles are hardly sorted out. They even seem to be piling up.

Virginia Giuffre has issued a US civil case against Prince Andrew.

Ms. Giuffre has also claimed Jeffrey Epstein, a convicted sex offender, abused her.

As of Monday, the Metropolitan Police Department announced it will take "no further action" in relation to accusations of crimes committed during the year 2001 in the city of London.

Scotland Yard claimed to have carried out two separate examinations of recent evidence in connection with the allegations.

The police have decided to end their investigation as a result of these findings.

The Metropolitan Police said that they will continue to communicate with other law enforcement authorities investigating Jeffrey Epstein.

They however, refuse to give the details of these agencies.

Scotland Yard announced the following in a statement: "The Metropolitan Police Service continues to liaise with other law enforcement agencies who lead the investigation into matters related to Jeffrey Epstein.

