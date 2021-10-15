Howie Mandel broke his silence and revealed the real reason behind his sudden "collapse" in a Starbucks.

Days after he got discharged from a local hospital, Mandel appeared with his daughter, Jackelyn Schulz, on his "Howie Mandel Does Stuff" podcast and shared the cause of the entire ordeal.

According to the 65-year-old "America's Got Talent" judge, the incident happened due to dehydration. He made the memory a comedic one by saying he could not "pass out in peace" when people helped him in Starbucks.

He asked their listeners why he could not lose his consciousness "privately" in a Starbucks anymore.

Kidding aside, Mandel explained why he "lost" his consciousness during the outing, saying, "I was dehydrated. I had a colonoscopy a few days ago. They empty you out. You take a drink, and you empty out - I had consensual diarrhea for, you know, an entire night essentially."

Mandel added that the procedure left him dehydrated soon after. Despite undergoing the procedure, he reportedly went straight to work. He caused more laughter when he joked that the reason he passed out was the price of the venti macchiato he ordered.



He quipped that he was consumed coffee and caffeine, which can worsen dehydration.

Mandel already underwent a series of tests as he initially believed he suffered from a health scare due to blood sugar. Other than that, the judge remains healthy and fit.

Mandel's Family Offers More Joke

Aside from Mandel, his daughter also shared a hilarious about her father.

Per Schulz, she was worried about her father's status not until her mother showed her tabloid photos that showed a bald guy. To their surprise, the man in the photo was not actually Mandel but a firefighter who responded to the scene.

"It's like a really buff, young, bald firefighter - a healthy-looking guy - and they said that was you. I was like, well I'm not so concerned because that guy looks good!" she said while trying to catch her breath.

Meanwhile, Mandel recalled the bald guy and remembered how he sat near him with his sunglasses on.

After the health scare, Mandel assured his fans he was doing okay following the incident. He wrote on his Twitter account that he was dehydrated and suffered from low blood sugar.

