The official trailer has been released for the upcoming feature film "THE DRUMMER" starring Danny Glover, Prema Cruz and Sam Underwood.

"My brother was a Vietnam vet, given to the recent announcement that there are more veterans suicide than soldiers killed in Iraq makes the film The Drummer more timely than ever." - Mr. Danny Glover

Three interwoven stories reveal the traumatic effects of war on the psyches of veterans from different generations in THE DRUMMER, which stars Danny Glover as Mark Walker, a Vietnam war veteran who has become a lawyer and political advocate for soldiers who have suffered mental health issues through their tenure with the Army. Walker works at The Drummer, a small, "anti-war" coffee shop, where the soldiers he meets open up the issue of the mental struggles and physical toll that war takes on veterans.

Prema Cruz, Sam Underwood, Daniel K. Isaac, Camilla Perez, Frankie J. Alvarez, Jennifer Mudge and Lillias White star alongside Mr. Glover in THE DRUMMER, which will be available to purchase or rent starting on November 9th timed to honor Veterans Day.

Directed by Eric Werthman (Going Under), written by Werthman and Jessica Gohlke, produced by Werthman and Vladan Nikolic, and executive produced by Mr. Danny Glover.

WATCH THE TRAILER - https://youtu.be/9n4G87VrZj8

