Lori Loughlin is returning to TV a year after she pleaded guilty to the college admissions scandal.

In November, the actress went to federal prison and finished serving a two-month sentence for her role in the scam.

She was best known for starring as Aunt Becky in "Full House" and having the lead role in "When Calls the Heart."

Loughlin's husband, Mossimo Giannulli, also pleaded guilty and served a five-month sentence last year.

And now, it seems like things are back to normal to Loughlin and Giannulli, as well as other high-profile celebrities who were part of the scam as well.

Everyone except Felicity Huffman.

Huffman pleaded guilty to the college admissions and only served an 11-day sentence in jail despite it initially being 14 days.

She is reportedly furious that her fellow former jailbird Loughlin is not having difficulties returning to Hollywood in the wake of their roles in the scandal.

After the announcement that the 57-year-old will star in the spinoff "When Hope Calls" A Country Christmas," her first TV gig since coming out of prison, an insider told OK! magazine that Huffman is simply "shocked."

Unlike Loughlin, the "Desperate Housewives" alum could get a plea deal early on, so she "can't understand why the industry is being hard on her" and not on Loughlin.

The insider further said, "Felicity can't help but be envious that Lori will be back on TV so soon."

Despite her husband being William H. Macy, a very respected figure in Hollywood, Huffman was hoping that he would be able to help her get offers, but more than a year later, "That hasn't happened."

"She's paid her penance and feels like Lori messed with the system even worse than she did."

But it's not like Huffman didn't get a TV gig after her release. As announced, she became part of an NBC series, but there haven't been any updates on that project since then.

The Truth About This Story

Deadline previously reported that Lori Loughlin would make her return to acting in the spinoff. According to TV Line, her return will happen in the premiere episode of the second season of "When Hope Calls."

Though she is back to her acting, it doesn't mean Loughlin will appear on The Hallmark Channel once again.

In fact, the network said that Loughlin's TV return isn't connected to Hallmark, who is not associated with the channel "GAC Family," a "wholly separate cable network not affiliated with Hallmark Channel."

It's also best to take OK! magazine's source with a grain of salt, as nobody knows for sure if Felicity Huffman feels that way about Lori Loughlin's TV return.

