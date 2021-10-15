Welcome back to The Enstarz 8: your conversational pop-culture cheat sheet. Happy Friday! This Enstarz 8 is the one that will carry you through the weekend. Don't worry! It's a good one! Here are your Enstarz 8 for the day!

1. MGK and Megan Fox



Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox are one of the best celebrity relationships out there right now. While they are under the foolish fire of public opinion, the two make an amazing couple. They're obviously meant to be! The other day a GQ video was posted where they each ask each other 40 questions. Watch this video, and then tell me you don't think they're perfect together.

2.Adele (Again?!)



HAS ADELE MADE THE ENSTARZ 8 TWO DAYS IN A ROW? Yes. Yes she has. The singing sensation released one of the songs from her upcoming album, 30, titled Easy On Me. She also released a music video to go with the song. Honestly, if Easy on Me is indicative of the rest of this album, I think we have another Grammy winner on our hands.

3. Brother

A Deadline exclusive announced that Lamar Johnson, Aaron Pierre, Marsha Stephanie Blake, and Kiana Madeira will be starring in an upcoming film titled, Brother. The film focuses on the early hip-hop scene in Toronto. The movie has a predicted release of Fall 2022.

4.Noah Reid



Noah Reid is heading towards the Great White Way as the Schitt's Creek actor is set to replace Armie Hammer (the Call Me By Your Name actor, real life cannibal), in the play The Minutes. This role will mark Reid's Broadway debut. Congratulations Noah!

5. The Park

A Deadline exclusive has announced that The Park, a limited dystopian series, has officially finished production. The show tells the story where all the adults begin disappearing and children must govern the world. The show stars Chloe Guidry, Nhedrick Jabiar, and Carmina Garay Now that filming has wrapped, we can expect to see The Park streaming on our screens soon!

6.Aidy Bryant

Hilarious Saturday Night Live cast member and star and creator of Shrill, Aidy Bryant, has officially signed a multi-year deal with Universal. Through this agreement, Bryant is guaranteed to produce work through the network for years to come. Congrats Aidy!

7. Queen Family Sing Along

Start warming up, everyone! ABC Family has announced that a Queen Family Sing Along is coming. This sing along will feature a rockstar cast including Darren Criss, Adam Lambert, Jojo Siwa, and Derek Hough. We can't wait to start singing along!

8. IATSE Strike

Alright. Get ready to impress all of your friends that work in the entertainment industry. IATSE, which stands for International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees, is almost certainly going on strike this Monday. This strike against television and film studios is to protest the inappropriate working conditions for those that work behind the scenes such as PAs, designers, technicians, and more. The organization has made several reasonable demands of the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP) including higher minimum wages and minimum off time between days. If these demands are not met before Monday 18th at 12:01 AM, the strike will begin. Everyone working on your favorite shows, regardless of whether they are on or off the screen, deserves a living wage and healthy working conditions. To read more on the strike look here!

