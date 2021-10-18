From Vancouver artist, multi-instrumentalist, composer, etc., Mark Jowett (Moev, Cinderpop,) comes the musical manifestation of his alter ego - Plain Mister Smith. This otherworldly figure is a sonic explorer of sorts, in photos, we see a mystical figure trotting down the street or paddling in a kayak. He's a global troubadour recruiting musicians on his mystery tour. Today he embarks on another crash-landing onto this earth, bringing with him the highly anticipated self-titled EP 'Plain Mister Smith.'

An early premiere with Under The Radar wrote: "Against a backdrop of alternative folk arrangements, chamber pop strings, and sweet indie pop melodies, Jowett crafts a world of both entrancing absurdity and dark poignancy, inspired by touchstones like Elliot Smith, Sufjan Stevens, and Portishead."

Lead single "Strange Strangers," was the first introduction to the whimsical Plain Mister Smith, where mesmerizing harmonies bloomed into a tapestry of alt-folk sounds. Followed by "The Rat," he touches on a darker side of humanity, exploring emotions of madness, alienation and self deprecation from an out-of-body POV. Final single, "Aliens Come Calling" is layered with ethereal harmonies that float against alternative folk and indie-pop musical intricacies, with orchestral elements by featured violinist, Sophie Heppel.

Over the course of a five-song saga, listeners experience a world of progressive and orchestral alternative music that brushes on ethereal folk and indie-rock with featured vocalist, Jordan Klassen, who delivers powerful melodies. Take a listen for yourself and experience the eccentric world of Plain Mister Smith.

The 'Plain Mister Smith' EP is out now via Popoganda Records

