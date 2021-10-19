Queen Elizabeth II is 95 years old and is considered to be the longest-reigning monarch in history.

She was only 27 years old when she took the throne.

Though she has two birthdays, her age is based on her actual birthday, which is on April 21, 1926.

In the UK, there is an award called "Oldie of the Year," which is issued annually by The Oldie magazine.

This year, Her Majesty was handed the award but has turned it down.

The award is usually given to elderly people in celebration of their achievement and notoriety.

But the monarch doesn't think that she deserves it, let alone "meet the relevant criteria."

Queen Says 'No Thanks' to Oldie Award

In a witty and extraordinary statement, royal fans could catch a glimpse of how frequently Queen Elizabeth II is not that serious.

Her assistant private secretary, Tom Laing-Baker, has explained why the Queen refused The Oldie awards in a letter sent to the chairman, Gyles Brandreth.

Per the statement, it reads, "Dear Mr. Brandreth, thank you for your letter of 30th July, addressed to Sir Edward Young, asking if The Queen would accept The Oldie of the Year award."

It went on to say, "Her Majesty believes you are as old as you feel, as such The Queen does not believe she meets the relevant criteria to be able to accept, and hopes you will find a more worthy recipient."

"This message comes to you with Her Majesty's warmest best wishes."

The letter was dated Aug. 21, at the time, Queen Elizabeth II was staying at Balmoral Castle.

The statement was published ahead of the award ceremony happening today.

Queen Elizabeth II Knows of Her 'Increasing Frailty'

The Queen is already 95 years old but is still busy doing royal engagements as if she is in her prime.

She's about to celebrate her Platinum Jubilee next year.

And ahead of the festivities, the monarch has reportedly stopped drinking alcohol after being warned by doctors to cut back on her evening drinks so that she'll be in the best shape for the year ahead.

According to royal correspondent Rupert Bell on the Queen's decision to give up alcohol, he confirmed, "Yes, she has. And you can probably understand why."

"Given the way she's now back doing more public duties, out on the road again, she's probably just thinking 'I need to be very mindful.'"

