Amazon Studios just released the teaser trailer for its new biopic, "Being the Ricardos," and it promises to shed new light on one of TV's most beloved couples. Starring Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem as Lucielle Ball and Desi Arnaz, respectively, and written and directed by Aaron Sorkin, "Being the Ricardos" covers one week in the lives of the couple that brought us "I Love Lucy" in which both their show and marriage are put to the test.

Previously, "Being the Ricardos" had garnered some controversy for casting Kidman, with many on social media feeling that the Australian actress didn't resemble Lucielle Ball. However, the actress's own daughter, actress Lucie Arnaz, has leaped out to defend Kidman's casting, saying that the production isn't seeking to reboot "I Love Lucy" and that Kidman and Bardem are simply portraying her parents and the relationship they had both on and off screen. In real life, Ball and Arnaz married in 1940, starred in their globally-renowned sitcom from 1951 to 1957, and divorced in 1960.

"Being the Ricardos" is set for release in theaters on December 10, 2021 and will be available for streaming on Prime Video starting December 21, 2021.

