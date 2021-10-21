Is Russel Crowe working hard to finally prepare himself for a new "Gladiator" movie?

Over two decades since "Gladiator" swept the cinema, fans and its main star have been reportedly wanting to have another installment soon. However, Crowe has a massive problem as he reportedly needs to lose 70 lbs. before appearing in a new movie again.

Globe reported this week that Crowe needs to lose weight if he wants to be part of the "Gladiator" sequel. He set 210 pounds as his target weight and his girlfriend, Britney Theriot, reportedly expressed her desire to help him achieve that.

She even began training him by giving him an intense plan, including a healthy low-carb meal and helping him avoid alcoholic drinks. Although he is not used to following people's orders, he is so into his girlfriend that he does what she wants him to do.

However, one dietician reportedly spoke up and warned about Crowe's plans.



"At his age, and with the extra amount of weight he's piled on, Russell will have a tough time making it happen! His metabolism will certainly have slowed with his obesity and will have been reset to believe his heaviest weight is his true weight - making it harder than ever to lose!"

Is Crowe Really Struggling With Losing Weight?

First and foremost, there is no way Crowe could be fit like he was 20 years ago. But even if he goes back to the way he was, he will no longer appear in the next "Gladiator" film as his character did not survive the predecessor.

For what it's worth, showrunner Ridley Scott announced last month about the upcoming second installment without the original lead. He seemingly followed what truly happened during the "Roman Empire" which occurred two to three decades after the original.

"I'm already having the next Gladiator written now. So when I've done Napoleon, Gladiator will be ready to go," he revealed.

"Gladiator 2" was supposed to happen real quick. However, Scott got busy with his HBO Max series "Raised By Wolves." He also divided his time doing the features "Last Duel" and "House of Gucci."

Still, producers Walter F. Parkes and Laurie MacDonald assured fans that they would start soon.

"We're working with Ridley. That's one we wouldn't touch unless we felt in a way to do it was legitimate. We're working with an amazing writer as well - Peter Craig," they told HeyUGuys.

