The FBI Denver officially released a confirmation that the human skeletal remains found in the Carlton Reserve are those of Brian Laundrie.

On October 21, the FBI Denver Division revealed that the dental records of the human remains found at the T. Marby Carlton, Jr. Memorial Reserve and Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park belong to Brian Laundrie. This confirmed that the fugitive and Gabby Petito's fiancé is already dead.

The confirmation came only one day after the authorities found the remains and several items inside the reserve.

Before the release of the official document, NewsNationNow correspondent Brian Entin reported that the remains found in the area were already skeletal remains.

#UPDATE: On October 21, 2021, a comparison of dental records confirmed that the human remains found at the T. Mabry Carlton, Jr. Memorial Reserve and Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park are those of Brian Laundrie. @FBITampa pic.twitter.com/ZnzbXiibTM — FBI Denver (@FBIDenver) October 21, 2021

However, the immediate confirmation and the body's state stirred troubling questions, with the public saying that the case is yet to be over.

Something is Off About Brian Laundrie's Apparent Death

In the post's comment section, internet users raised their suspicions over the recent development.

They mainly questioned how - if it was really Laundrie - could a dead body turned into bones that quickly. For what it's worth, the fugitive only went missing and was found within the same period when the authorities found Petito.

In comparison, the responders who found Petito's body confirmed that the YouTuber was still identifiable at the time of the discovery. Whereas the alleged remains of Laundrie already became bones.

Furthermore, they doubted the "quick" examination of the remains. Petito was located one month after she was first reported missing. Teton County Coroner Dr. Brent Blue also held a conference where he revealed that the YouTuber died three to four weeks before her body was found.

READ ALSO: Lacrosse Player Madie Nicpon Dies Tragically At 20 After Hotdog Eating Contest's Accident [REPORT]

Lastly, internet users also suspected the reliability of using dental records comparison. More questions arose as the public wants to know whether the DNA found in the skeletal remains matches with the samples retrieved from Petito's body.

Still, some people explained that DNA test results take a longer time compared to dental records.

Whatever the development would be, people expressed their hopes that the authorities would double-check and look into the matter again. The remains were located only after Laundrie's parents joined the search was reportedly suspicious already.

The story is still developing, and the FBI might drop more updates in the next few hours or days.

READ MORE: 'Don't Die, Brian Laundrie': Gabby Petito's Friends Have ONE Wish To Fugitive After Remains Discovery