Queen Elizabeth II almost put her life in danger with her scheduled visit to Northern Ireland.

Buckingham Palace released a statement confirming the cancelation of Queen Elizabeth II's visit to the country. It reasoned out that the monarch needed to miss the engagement due to health concerns.

"Following medical advice to rest for a few days, The Queen attended hospital on Wednesday afternoon for some preliminary investigations, returning to Windsor Castle at lunchtime today, and remains in good spirits," the statement said.

CBS News correspondent Holly Williams also confirmed the news, saying that the monarch needed to stay in a hospital overnight. While this sparked major concerns over the monarch's health, reports said that Queen Elizabeth II only admitted herself as it was too late at night for her to be driven home.



The cancellation came after she attended an event for global business leaders at Windsor Castle on Tuesday where Prime Minister Boris Johnson was also present. Due to the sudden postponement, the Queen was said to be disappointed.

However, there was reportedly a more alarming reason why the Queen refused to visit the place.

Queen Elizabeth II's Life Would Have Been In Danger

Royal sources spoke to Express UK this week, saying there have been safety and security concerns over her visit. They called it a potential "smokescreen" as Her Majesty's visit had been spread in Belfast.

Meanwhile, one royal expert spoke to Daily Mail and said that the medical reason was very "odd."

"Even before the trip, royal sources were citing the Northern Ireland security protocols and refusing to confirm the details. But at the same time, her itinerary was known by everyone in Ireland," the expert said.

They also noted that the Queen was seen out and about driving, seemingly not needing any medical attention at all.

Meanwhile, former head of the National Counter Terrorism Security Office, Chris Phillips, said that having Queen Elizabeth II's itineraries publicly available in the people of Northern Ireland put her at risk.

According to Phillips, publicizing the Queen's schedule for a certain day only becomes dangerous as its gets. For what it's worth, her visit had been previewed in the Irish Times last month. The Belfast Telegraph also dropped the details about her visit.

