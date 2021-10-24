Kylie Jenner is one of the successful members of the Kardashian-Jenner family for her several businesses like her cosmetics line, baby care, and more. However, her recent swimsuit venture received backlash, and the beauty mogul is reportedly freaking out that she'll lose her status; is this true?

According to a report published by Life & Style, all of Jenner's businesses is currently on the rocks after the disastrous launch of Kylie Swim.

The mom of one faced numerous complaints online about the poor quality of the swimsuits she sells.

Many fans took to TikTok to post close-up videos of "sloppy stitching," skimpy fabric, and the cheap quality of her products.

Now, Jenner is reportedly freaking out as she wasn't expecting negative feedback from the public. Aside from the hurdle, she's currently facing, her Kylie Cosmetics brand is reportedly on a downward spiral since the pandemic began.

An insider said, "Kylie used to feel like everything she touched turned to gold, but that just isn't true anymore, and she's really upset."

The source also mentioned that the beauty mogul is "terrified" that her empire is crumbling.

Kylie Jenner's Spiraling Empire Issue Debunked

After the report was published, Suggest debunked the claims saying Jenner's swimwear line is only a small part of her business, meaning her ventures are not spiraling following the backlash she received.

Jenner reportedly has a 45 percent stake in Kylie Cosmetics, which recently released skincare products.

In addition, she recently dropped a Halloween makeup collection in collaboration with "Nightmare on Elm Street."

READ NOW: Prince William Makes Major Prince Harry Reconcilation Move Amid Reports Baby Archie Will NEVER Get a Title

The "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" star also opened a new venture called Kylie Baby, which sells baby products and the reviews are positive.

Furthermore, the outlet suggests that Jenner's pregnancy is her number one priority, and she's not wasting her energy on her empire.

Kylie Swim Backlash

Despite the outlet debunking the claims, Kylie Swim indeed received backlash over its poor quality.

Many fans took online and bombarded Jenner with complaints saying the fabric is "paper thin" and costly for its quality.

The brand was also slammed for its lack of customer service as many fans haven't received an email back from the company.

READ ALSO: Joanna Cameron Cause of Death Tragic: 'The Secrets of Isis' Star Was 70