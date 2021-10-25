Is Angelina Jolie dating two men at the same time?

Star magazine has reportedly chosen to date The Weeknd and Jonny Lee Miller.

The "Eternals" actress reportedly keeps her options open after her messy divorce and legal battle with Brad Pitt.

Recently, the 46-year-old was seen hopping into the front seat of ex-husband Miller's car after having dinner in Beverly Hills in mid-October.

However, just a few weeks before, Jolie met with The Weeknd in Santa Monica, where they had an intimate dinner, and the pair also left the scene in the singer's SUV.

According to the outlet's source, "Angie's having fun."

"These are two guys she's really fond of and can count on for a good time."

But is Angelina Jolie ready to settle down?

Per the outlet's source, "She isn't looking for a serious relationship and wants to play the field a little."

The outlet also mentioned how the two men are reportedly okay with the two of them dating just one woman.

"They both know that. They know the score."

Angelina Jolie and Jonny Lee Miller's Relationship

Angelina Jolie and Jonny Lee Miller met on the set of their 1995 film "Hackers," where they fell in love and eventually got married.

However, their marriage only lasted for 18 months.

But despite their marriage ending, the two reportedly remained friends over the years.

According to Star's source, Miller is somebody the "Maleficent" actress trusts and "can have a fling with no strings attached."

Angelina Jolie was seen having dinner with her ex-husband Jonny Lee Miller in LA.



October 11, 2021. pic.twitter.com/sYnSx3kPyF — best of angelina jolie (@bestofajolie) October 12, 2021

Angelina Jolie and The Weeknd

Meanwhile, it's also the same for the alleged relationship of Angelina Jolie and The Weeknd. The Hollywood award-winning actress was reportedly linked to the Grammy winner in June.

The source revealed, "They both share a passion for helping others."

The Weeknd with Angelina Jolie last night. pic.twitter.com/t8yjBuQazb — The Weeknd Access (@WeekndAccess) September 26, 2021

Angelina Jolie's Boy Toys

"For Angie, this is the perfect arrangement," the source said.

"Jonny and The Weeknd both understand and their own ways and she gets them both."

The Truth About Angelina Jolie's Two Boyfriends

Star magazine's reports couldn't be more accurate. Angelina Jolie isn't dating The Weeknd and Jonny Lee Miller at the same time and not one of them.

According to an insider who spoke to E!, Jolie and The Weeknd hit it off as friends after meeting a few months ago.

And despite being spotted often, Miller and Jolie are reportedly just friends, according to a tipster who spoke to The Sun.

