Everybody wasn't so shocked when Travis Barker proposed to Kourtney Kardashian.

Not everyone, except Scott Disick.

The dad of Kourtney's three children reportedly feels "betrayed" by one of his closest Kardashian friends, Khloe, because she knew that the engagement was coming but didn't get a heads up.

On Oct. 17, the "Good American" founder congratulated the newly engaged couple on her Instagram, sending them her warm wishes.

An insider revealed to Hollywood Life that Scott and Khloe's relationship is no longer the same.

"Khloe and Kris [Jenner] knew that Travis was going to ask Kourtney to marry him and they could've prepared him for the news."

They went on to say that Khloe, Kris, and the other Kardashian-Jenner sisters all "pretended" that they didn't know that it was happening and have kept him in the dark.

Because of the betrayal, Scott reportedly doesn't know if he can ever forgive them for it.

"Scott has been there for Khloe through all of her darkest times and he would always stick up for her whenever anyone came for her."

The insider added, "She always made him believe that she was his sister and that there was nothing she wouldn't do for him."

But it seemed like Khloe Kardashian, whose daughter is True Thompson, only added fuel to the fire when she commented on Kourtney's Instagram post saying how she's happy for her and "deserve every kiss, love and happy thought."

Scott Disick Distances Himself From Kar-Jenners

After the announcement, Scott Disick has reportedly distanced himself from the family he once knew.

An insider revealed to Us Weekly that the 38-year-old, who dated Kourtney on and off from 2006 until 2015, feels like an outcast more than ever, despite being told before that he's always going to be part of the family, no matter what.

"He avoids family get-togethers that Travis is at, and he has refused to be in the same room with him at times."

The insider added, "It's fair to say the holidays this year are going to be rough and will be a battle over the kids."

READ ALSO: Kylie Jenner Downfall: Stormi's Mom Does 'Emergency Meetings' With Kris Because THIS Will Destroy Her Career?

Scott Disick Had This Coming?

However, things had gotten sour between Scott Disick and Kourtney Kardashian when he slammed her in a DM he sent Kourt's other ex, Younes Bendjima, who leaked it on his Instagram Story.

The Talentless co-founder allegedly wrote, "Yo is this chick ok!????" along with a very sexy pic of Travis and Kourtney making out during their European vacation.

At the time, Kourtney and Scott's relationship then became "more strained than ever."

READ MORE: Megan Fox and MGK Can't Keep Their Hands Off Each Other PDA Leaves Public Hungry For More